Dr. Bengtson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Bengtson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joan Bengtson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Bengtson works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women Fish Center for Women's Health850 Boylston St Ste 402, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-9300
-
2
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bengtson?
I have seen Dr. Bengtson for many years, for routine checkups and for one surgery. She was recommended by a former OBGYN. I have total confidence in her expertise, and I respect her greatly.
About Dr. Joan Bengtson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174508352
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bengtson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bengtson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bengtson works at
Dr. Bengtson has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bengtson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengtson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengtson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bengtson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bengtson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.