Overview

Dr. Joan Bengtson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Bengtson works at Brigham & Women's Allergy in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Jamaica Plain, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.