Dr. Joan Bathon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joan Bathon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Bathon works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exhibits patience, empathy and kindness at the same time really smart, professional and open minded
About Dr. Joan Bathon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bathon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bathon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bathon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bathon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bathon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bathon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bathon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.