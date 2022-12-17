Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baijnath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD is a Holistic Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from St Georges U.
Dr. Baijnath works at
Locations
-
1
eMDe Cares8645 N Military Trl Ste 409, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 513-9313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baijnath?
Thank you!!!
About Dr. Joan Baijnath, MD
- Holistic Medicine
- English
- 1245493485
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Med Ctr (SUNY-Upstate)
- Kings County (SUNY)
- St Georges U
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baijnath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baijnath accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baijnath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baijnath works at
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Baijnath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baijnath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baijnath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baijnath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.