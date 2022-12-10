See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Abernethy works at Nethery Eye Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nethery Eye Associates
    6551 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 423-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871590471
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Abernethy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abernethy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abernethy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abernethy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abernethy works at Nethery Eye Associates in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abernethy’s profile.

    Dr. Abernethy has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abernethy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernethy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernethy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abernethy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abernethy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

