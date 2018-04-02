Overview

Dr. Jo Pullen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Pullen works at La Downtown Medical Center LLC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.