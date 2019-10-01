Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-atlantic Internal Medicine LLC1406B Crain Hwy S Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 590-4616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Very thoughtful and responsive Doctor
About Dr. Jo-Hsin Chen, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1578771606
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.