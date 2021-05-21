Overview

Dr. Jo Herzog, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Herzog works at Brookwood Dermatology in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.