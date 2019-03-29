Dr. Ryall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jo-Ellyn Ryall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jo-Ellyn Ryall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
PsychCare Consultants, 763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Phone: (314) 569-1717
Psychcare Consultants Research, 5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128. Phone: (314) 843-4333
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr Ryall's for three years. I have found her to be nothing but professional, empathetic and compassionate. Her manner is slightly formal, but I like that! I have no hesitation in recommending her.
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1659355105
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Accepted insurance: Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, MultiPlan.
Dr. Ryall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.