Dr. Jo Barrios, MD
Overview
Dr. Jo Barrios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.

Locations
Vascular Specialty Associates8595 Picardy Ave Ste 320, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 237-1880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love her so much she is the best
About Dr. Jo Barrios, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194872911
Education & Certifications
- Earl K Long Memorial Hospital and Woman's Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine

