Dr. Jo-Ann Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Jo-Ann Harris, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Pediatric Surgical Specialists - Overland Park
12200 W 106th St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66215
(913) 752-8500
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jo-Ann Harris, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1689783599
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- U Kans Sch Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
