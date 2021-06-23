Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jivesh Sharma, MD
Dr. Jivesh Sharma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.
Center for Oncology Research and Treatment PA7777 Forest Ln Ste B242, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 739-1706
Blood and Cancer Center of East Texas PA825 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 597-2273
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Given the best of care. Dr. Sharma explains every question you ask and even more about your personal situation. So thankful for a Dr. Like Dr. Sharma.
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588653406
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Pancytopenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.