Dr. Jittima Jirasetpatana, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jittima Jirasetpatana, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Jirasetpatana works at
Locations
Richard L. Rupp, DPM1510 S Central Ave Ste 120, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 242-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for helping me with all my foot issues. Very nice doctor and clean place.
About Dr. Jittima Jirasetpatana, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Thai
- 1114021789
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Medical Center, Miami, FL
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
