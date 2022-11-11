Overview

Dr. Jithin Yohannan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Yohannan works at Bel Air - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.