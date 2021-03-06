Overview

Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Advanced Urology in Snellville, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.