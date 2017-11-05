Dr. Jitesh Kar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jitesh Kar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jitesh Kar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JJ Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Kar works at
Locations
Neurology Institute of Huntsville2006 Franklin St SE Ste 202A, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 489-0976Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First, I would like to say, I was kind of a mess, during our consult, having many symptoms, I want go in to. Suffice to say, I've been suffering. Dr. Kar, and he's wise assistant,never missed a beat. Always showing patience and keeping me on point, and most importantly, listening. I don't choose to call myself old yet, but, will say, I've felt I'll for a good while, and maybe a little jaded. But, now, in short, I've now been on, the recommend medicine and, feel, much better! is not exaggerating,
About Dr. Jitesh Kar, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184974800
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident - University of Texas at Houston
- New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
- JJ Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College
- Neurology
Dr. Kar works at
