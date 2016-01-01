Dr. Jitesh Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jitesh Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jitesh Joshi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery18100 Houston Methodist Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (832) 783-1190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
About Dr. Jitesh Joshi, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1679737969
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Joshi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Dr. Joshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.