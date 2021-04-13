Overview

Dr. Jitendra Vasandani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Grace Clinic at 50th and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Vasandani works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.