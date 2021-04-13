Dr. Jitendra Vasandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jitendra Vasandani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jitendra Vasandani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Grace Clinic at 50th and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Vasandani works at
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grace Clinic at 50th
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasandani?
Dr Vasandani, has exceptional bed side manners. I’ve had pain for years in my joints, after getting my labs back, he explained my condition with detail. I’m so grateful for Dr Vasandani for taking his time with me, not once did I feel rushed.
About Dr. Jitendra Vasandani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194707406
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Med Center Del
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Union College, Schenectady, New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasandani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasandani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasandani works at
Dr. Vasandani has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasandani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasandani speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasandani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasandani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasandani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasandani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.