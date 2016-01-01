Overview

Dr. Jitendra Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Patel & Patel Mds in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Adhesive Capsulitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.