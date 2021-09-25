Dr. Jitendra Baruah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baruah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jitendra Baruah, MD
Overview
Dr. Jitendra Baruah, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from Gauhati University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Baruah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jitendra K Baruah MD2505 N Mayfair Rd Ste 102, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 384-5581
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baruah?
I faint almost go into shock at the site of a needle unfortunately. Dr Baruah did a nerve reduction study for me which was recommended by another physician. This diagnostic test uses alot of needles . Dr Baruah is so skilled and expert at what he does that I did not fall apart. I did not pass out . Can I give him 10 stars ??
About Dr. Jitendra Baruah, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Bengali
- 1720143894
Education & Certifications
- Erie Co Med Center
- Gauhati University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baruah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baruah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baruah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baruah works at
Dr. Baruah speaks Bengali.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baruah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baruah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baruah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baruah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.