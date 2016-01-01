Dr. Jitendar Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jitendar Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jitendar Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Aligarth Muslim University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Colorado Kidney Care1411 S Potomac St Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jitendar Rao, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1285616573
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Health Sciences Center
- St Louis University Health Sciences Center
- J.N. Medical College
- Aligarth Muslim University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Dr. Rao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
