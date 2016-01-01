See All Nephrologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Jitendar Rao, MD

Nephrology
Dr. Jitendar Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Aligarth Muslim University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at Colorado Kidney Care in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Kidney Care
    1411 S Potomac St Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80012 (303) 963-0637
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    1285616573
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    St Louis University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    St Louis University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    J.N. Medical College
    Medical Education
    Aligarth Muslim University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jitendar Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

