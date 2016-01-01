Overview

Dr. Jitendar Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Aligarth Muslim University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Colorado Kidney Care in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.