Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saegusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD
Overview
Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from NIHON UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Saegusa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jiro Saegusa MD Inc.1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1904, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 946-0990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saegusa?
About Dr. Jiro Saegusa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1275710444
Education & Certifications
- NIHON UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saegusa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saegusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saegusa works at
Dr. Saegusa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saegusa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saegusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saegusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.