Overview

Dr. Jiri Sonek, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sonek works at Premier Surgical Oncology in Dayton, OH with other offices in Mason, OH, Centerville, OH, Vandalia, OH and Piqua, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.