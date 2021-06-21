Overview

Dr. Jiri Bem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY AT PLZNI / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bem works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.