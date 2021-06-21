Dr. Jiri Bem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiri Bem, MD
Overview
Dr. Jiri Bem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY AT PLZNI / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bem works at
Locations
University Surgical Associates750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Riverside Surgical169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 352-3550Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very upfront and honest. He is easy to talk to and listens. He has a sense of humor as well.
About Dr. Jiri Bem, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1427008325
Education & Certifications
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY AT PLZNI / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bem has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.