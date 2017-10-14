Overview

Dr. Jirair Konialian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Konialian works at California Sports & Spine Center in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.