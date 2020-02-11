Overview

Dr. Jiovani Visaya, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Visaya works at The Joint Preservation and Limb Reconstruction Center in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.