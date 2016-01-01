See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Jior Cameron, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jior Cameron, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Cameron works at Mary Bridge Children's Health Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA, Kent, WA and Silverdale, WA.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Bridge Neurodevelopmental Program
    311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-1420
  2. 2
    Olympia Medical Center
    700 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 923-7400
  3. 3
    Kaiser Permanente Kent Medical Center
    26004 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 251-4040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Silverdale Medical Center
    10452 Silverdale Way NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 307-7300
    About Dr. Jior Cameron, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215220934
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
