Dr. Jiong Hu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUNGCHI MEDICAL COLLEGE HUPEH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging PC13620 38th Ave Ste 5G, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 353-9698
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
My father was hospitalized in a hospital where Dr. Hu has privileges, is not on staff. Dr. Hu performed rounds on my dad every day to check on him which the hospital staff said never really happens these days. At his office appts, Dr. Hu is very thorough in speaking and listening to my father's symptoms as well as very thorough in his exam. Great bedside manner! He explains everything well; we feel confident when we leave the office that my dad has received great medical care under Dr Hu.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- TUNGCHI MEDICAL COLLEGE HUPEH
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.