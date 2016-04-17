Overview

Dr. Jiong Hu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUNGCHI MEDICAL COLLEGE HUPEH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Hu works at Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.