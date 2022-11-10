Dr. Jinyoung Kim, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jinyoung Kim, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jinyoung Kim, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Falls Church, VA.
Locations
RenovaSmiles - Falls Church3701 S George Mason Dr Unit C7N, Falls Church, VA 22041 Directions (703) 884-0207Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Renova Smiles - Arlington2719 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 884-0206
RenovaSmiles - Manassas9380 Forestwood Ln Ste E, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 884-0208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Renova Smiles - Woodbridge14007 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 884-0205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Also, Rose the Hygeinist is one of the reason I come here, She was very friendly and explained what I needed
About Dr. Jinyoung Kim, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1942721931
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.