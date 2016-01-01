Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Hoy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Downtown Foot and Ankle Center509 Olive Way Ste 1125, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 682-8741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoy?
About Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Spanish and Toisan
- 1104820653
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoy works at
Dr. Hoy speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Spanish and Toisan.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.