Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Hoy works at Downtown Foot & Ankle Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Foot and Ankle Center
    509 Olive Way Ste 1125, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 682-8741

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM

  • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
  • 23 years of experience
  • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Spanish and Toisan
  • 1104820653
Education & Certifications

  • Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jinwah Hoy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hoy works at Downtown Foot & Ankle Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hoy’s profile.

Dr. Hoy speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Spanish and Toisan.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

