Dr. Jinsy Andrews, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Andrews works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.