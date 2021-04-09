Dr. Jinsun Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- CA
- Irvine
- Dr. Jinsun Choi, MD
Dr. Jinsun Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jinsun Choi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from University of California Irvine School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
-
1
Hoag - Irvine - Sand Canyon16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 311, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 791-3101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
I was referred to Dr. Choi after countless measures from multiple physicians, hospitals, and academic hospitals that were not able to diagnose and treat the many negative medical symptoms I was displaying. Dr. Choi diagnosed me with Cushing’s Disease. I still continue to receive superb medical treatment and ample time with Dr. Choi; her medical care, bedside manner, and genuine compassion in regards to my quality of my life have remained beyond expectations. Dr. Choi has never given up on me and treating my health conditions. Dr. Choi has spent extensive time with me listening to my concerns and addressing all my questions, while always makes ample time with me despite her busy schedule. This truly has meant a lot to both my husband and I as Dr. Choi has never given up on helping me despite ongoing health conditions and continues to help improve my quality of life. I will forever be grateful for having such an excellent physician that truly cares for his patients. Thank you, Dr. Choi!
About Dr. Jinsun Choi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1538310131
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of California Irvine School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Korean and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.