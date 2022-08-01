Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from CAPITAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
1
Infusion Solutions of Delaware1100 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-4627
2
Center for Pediatric & Adolescent Medicinepathe209 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 674-4627
3
Pietro V Rocca MD PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 683-9400
4
Infusion Solution Of Delaware200 Banning St Ste 260, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-4627
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zhang’s medical staff is incompetent and rude. My health was in danger in the hands of the unskilled, inattentive staff. I understand doctors rely on office personnel, and if the staff doesn’t alert Dr Zhang about my phone call. So I didn’t get a call back. IN THE MEANTIME MY PRESCRIPTION REFILLS WERE BLOCKED BY THE STAFF. I felt like this experience should be shared with the practice’s administrator. I would appreciate giving my doctor a chance to address the rude staff member.
About Dr. Jinsong Zhang, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1215196027
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.