Overview

Dr. Jinsil Sung, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and New England Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Sung works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA and Norwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.