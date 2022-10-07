See All Hand Surgeons in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Jinsil Sung, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jinsil Sung, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and New England Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Sung works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA and Norwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boston Orthopaedic and Spine
    300 Mount Auburn St Ste 505, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 491-6766
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Boston Orthopaedic & Spine
    725 Concord Ave Ste 3600, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 267-8663
    850 Washington St # 1, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-6699
    SMG Norwood Orthopedic Associates
    1345 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-6699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital
  • New England Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Trigger Finger
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Excellent on all treatment
    Theresa M Harrington — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jinsil Sung, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1619142551
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Residency
    • Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jinsil Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sung has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

