Overview

Dr. Jinny Tavee, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tavee works at National Jewish Health - Denver - Jackson in Denver, CO with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Polymyositis and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.