Dr. Jinny Tavee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jinny Tavee, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tavee works at
Locations
1
National Jewish Health1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 388-4461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tavee may be the best doctor I have ever known. She diagnosed and has treated my neurosarcoidosis with skill, persistence, and warmth. I am grateful for a doctor who listens so well, understands my condition so thoroughly, and is able to walk me through my scans to show me what is happening. She is world-famous for good reason, and I am grateful to have found her.
About Dr. Jinny Tavee, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437123940
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
