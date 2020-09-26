Dr. Jinmei Woan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jinmei Woan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jinmei Woan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Dr. Woan works at
Locations
Jinmei Woan MD A Professional Corp.530 W Eaton Ave Ste M, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 833-0268
Sutter Tracy Community Hospital1420 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 832-6018
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Woan at least 2 times a year for about 10 years. She cares about me as a person. She spends more time per visit than other doctors. Keith W. Tracy CA
About Dr. Jinmei Woan, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woan speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Woan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.