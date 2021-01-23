Overview

Dr. Jini Han, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Han works at NorthShore Medical Group in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.