Dr. Jin Hee Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jin Hee Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jin Hee Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Doctor Kim was my third opinion on MRI results and I am so glad I found her. She reviewed the same tests and MRI results as two other doctors and came up with a plan that I was comfortable with. We scheduled surgery and she removed endometriosis and my fallopian tubes. She set my mind at ease because I was terrified of having surgery. The on call service could use a lot of work, but other then that, no issues. I will definitely use her in the future if need be.
About Dr. Jin Hee Kim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1497959043
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- NYU Medical Center
- NYU Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.