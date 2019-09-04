Overview

Dr. Jin Hee Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.