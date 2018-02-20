Dr. Jinhee Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jinhee Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jinhee Choi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Charlton Ear, Nose and Throat Associates3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 443, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 572-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Choi is great! Staff is too! No wait, and had all of my questions answered.
About Dr. Jinhee Choi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1700836442
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Seoul National University
