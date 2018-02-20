Overview

Dr. Jinhee Choi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at Methodist Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.