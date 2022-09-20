Dr. Jingli Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jingli Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jingli Ma, MD is a Pulmonologist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Dalian Medical University and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Beverly Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Ma works at
Locations
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates585 Lebanon St Ste 401, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- Beverly Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ma is organised and thorough and knows all about your case before she walks in.
About Dr. Jingli Ma, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1740501550
Education & Certifications
- John Stroger Hosp Cook Cnty|University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dalian Medical University
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Wheezing, Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
