Overview

Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Upmc Mckeesport.



Dr. Nie works at Associates In Kidney Disease in Clairton, PA with other offices in Donora, PA, McKeesport, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.