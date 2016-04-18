Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD
Dr. Jingjiang Nie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Upmc Mckeesport.
Associates in Kidney Disease & Hypertension PC1200 Brooks Ln Ste 285, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 683-4550
Fmc Donora470 Galiffa Dr, Donora, PA 15033 Directions (724) 379-7650
Mckeesport West Dialysis101 9th St, McKeesport, PA 15132 Directions (412) 672-3720
Bloomfield Pittsburgh Dialysis5171 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 683-4550
- Forbes Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc Mckeesport
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Very knowledgeable. My mother had been hospitalized multiple times and Dr. Nie was the one who was able to figure out a working set of medications.
- Nephrology
- English, Chinese
- 1952598880
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Nie speaks Chinese.
