Dr. Jing Ye-Hu, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jing Ye-Hu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ye-Hu works at Children's Clinic, Inc in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain and Wellness Clinic
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 470, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • KanCare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Ye-Hu has been our pediatrician for 10 years. She is an excellent doctor who cares about the well-being of her patients. She takes the time to listen, ask questions and troubleshoot any medical problems or questions I may have. She has referred us to a specialist on several occasions and each time she will follow-up to see how it went. When I need to get in contact via phone, she has always called back the same day, usually within minutes to a couple of hours depending on the urgency of the situation. We are lucky to have her as our pediatrican.
    Rebecca Dowell — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Jing Ye-Hu, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1598932931
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jing Ye-Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ye-Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ye-Hu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ye-Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ye-Hu works at Children's Clinic, Inc in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Ye-Hu’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ye-Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ye-Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ye-Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ye-Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

