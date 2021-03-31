Dr. Jing Ye-Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ye-Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jing Ye-Hu, MD
Dr. Jing Ye-Hu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Pain and Wellness Clinic10600 Quivira Rd Ste 470, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-3077
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- KanCare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Ye-Hu has been our pediatrician for 10 years. She is an excellent doctor who cares about the well-being of her patients. She takes the time to listen, ask questions and troubleshoot any medical problems or questions I may have. She has referred us to a specialist on several occasions and each time she will follow-up to see how it went. When I need to get in contact via phone, she has always called back the same day, usually within minutes to a couple of hours depending on the urgency of the situation. We are lucky to have her as our pediatrican.
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ye-Hu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ye-Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ye-Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ye-Hu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ye-Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ye-Hu.
