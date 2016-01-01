See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Jing Xu, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jing Xu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

10
2
Locations

  1
    260 Garth Rd Apt 2H5, Scarsdale, NY 10583 (914) 725-6397

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jing Xu, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679581086
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

