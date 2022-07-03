Dr. Jing Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jing Shen, MD
Dr. Jing Shen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Shen works at
Children's Surgical Services18220 State Highway 249 Ste 155, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 649-7000
Memorial City Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 280, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Took the time to explain and what to do for the future care. Very nice.
About Dr. Jing Shen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508908971
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
