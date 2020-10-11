Dr. Patrinostro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD
Overview
Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Patrinostro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5566MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Cape Cod Healthcare460 W Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 790-3360
- 3 22 Steeple St Ste 202, Mashpee, MA 02649 Directions (508) 241-0528
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patrinostro?
Love her she so caring I been seeing her for 6 years now I could not be happier it nice to know is your cheerleader other then your family she always very calm and never riser her voice either I highly recommend her
About Dr. Jing Patrinostro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952349201
Education & Certifications
- ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrinostro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrinostro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrinostro works at
Dr. Patrinostro has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrinostro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrinostro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrinostro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrinostro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrinostro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.