Dr. Jing Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jing Lu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
Jing Lu MD Inc500 N Garfield Ave Ste 205, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 281-1198
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jing Lu is a very professional, responsible and cordial OB/GYN doctor. I think I was very lucky to choose Dr. Lu. My daughter and my son were Lu doctor delivery. I remember every time she was very detailed explanation and patience to answer my questions, as well as the office staffs. They are very professional and friendly. Now I go to her clinic for well woman exam, pap very years.Very grateful to Dr. Lu, she is the best doctor!
About Dr. Jing Lu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1720091747
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.