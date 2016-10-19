Overview

Dr. Jing Lu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lu works at Jing Lu MD OBGYN in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.