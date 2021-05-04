See All Ophthalmologists in Athens, GA
Dr. Jing Dong, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jing Dong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Dong works at Georgia Center For Sight, Athens, GA in Athens, GA with other offices in Greensboro, GA, Elberton, GA and Lavonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Georgia Center for Sight
    651 S Milledge Ave, Athens, GA 30605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Georgia Center for Sight
    1110 Commerce Dr Ste 112, Greensboro, GA 30642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 387-5656
  3. 3
    Georgia Center for Sight
    5 S Mcintosh St, Elberton, GA 30635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 389-3440
  4. 4
    Georgia Center for Sight
    355 Clear Creek Pkwy Ste 1005, Lavonia, GA 30553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 356-0575
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Navicent Health Baldwin
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes

Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 04, 2021
    No problem with Dr. Dong, but a problem with his office staff. When they are contacted by a pharmacy for verification of a prescription refill, they never get back to the pharmacy. I always end up having to call Dr. Dong's office myself to get a response. This has happened time after time.
    Photo: Dr. Jing Dong, MD
    About Dr. Jing Dong, MD

    Ophthalmology
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    1356341119
    Education & Certifications

    Kentucky Lions Eye Center
    University Louisville School Of Med
    University of Louisville Hospital
    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Nankai University
    Ophthalmology
