Dr. Jinat Parveen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jinat Parveen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Sir Salimullah Medical College - Bangladesh and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
Canyon Park Primary Care1909 214th St SE Ste 110, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 488-4988Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parveen is the best doctor I've ever had. She is caring, very knowledgeable and wise beyond her years. I thank God for finding her.
About Dr. Jinat Parveen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Fort Smith, AR
- Sir Salimullah Medical College - Bangladesh
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parveen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parveen accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parveen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parveen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parveen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parveen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parveen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.