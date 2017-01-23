Overview

Dr. Jin Park, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Park works at Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA, Washington, DC and Gainesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.