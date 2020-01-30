Dr. Jin Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jin Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jin Lim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
Inova Family Medicine - Gainesville7001 Heritage Village Plz Ste 170, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 468-2205
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Dr. Lim is wonderful! Very pleasant, listens and great bedside manner. Super knowledgeable and professional but also kind and patient. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jin Lim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1841413408
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lim speaks Korean.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
