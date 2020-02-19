Dr. Jin Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jin Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Jin Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2900S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-2363
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She spent time in the exam room and answered my questions. She also agreed that my theory on the rise of early onset Alzheimer’s was as good as any out there. I rate her 2 thumbs up
About Dr. Jin Li, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.